Di Benue State goment wey be one state wey dey hard against di establishment of di suspended Rural Grazing Area (Ruga) programme wey di Nigerian goment bin wan establish, tok say plenty difference no too dey between am and di National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) wey di goment just lunch to address farmers/herdsmen crises wey dey happun for di kontri.

Di Chief Press Secretary to di Benue State Govnor, Terve Akase wey follow BBC tok, say di initiative na welcome development as e dey voluntary for states wey dey interested and no be by force for all di 36 states of di federation wey di ruga programme carry come.

According to Akase, di similarity wey dey between ruga and di NLTP, be say na state goments or private investors go still provide di land where dem go build di ranches for di cattle business.

For June 25, 2019, federal goment announce say dem go establish Rural Grazing Area for all di 36 states of di federation, dem believe say dis go end di incessant farmers and herdsmen clashes wey dey happun for di kontri. Dis plan generate reactions from many quarters wey make federal goment die di mata.

Few months later, goment initiate another scheme, di National Livestock Transformation Plan wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo flag off for Adamawa. Osinbajo explain say for dis new scheme, na state goments or private investors wey dey interested go provide the land as federal government no go collect land from any state or local goment.

Wetin National Livestock Transformation Plan Dey About?

Di National Livestock Transformation Plan according to di office of di Vice President, na product of consultations among different stakeholders wey include state govnors, community leaders, farmers, herdsmen and oda relevant bodies.

Di programme na to modernise agriculture for farmers and herdsmen, e go also address di issues wey dey cause tensions between farmers and herdsmen.

According to Nigerians goment, nothing like cows enter farm go chop farm produce again, as di programme go benefit both farmers and herdsmen and go put an end for di age long conflict wey dey between dem.

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo explain say dem design di plan make e run from 2019-2028 as part of Federal Government's initiative wey dem do in collaboration with States under the auspices of the National Economic Council.

He add join say di National Livestock Transformation Plan go dey implemented for seven pilot states of Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara.