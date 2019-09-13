Image copyright Other Image example Oga Allen Onyeama na di CEO of Air Peace airline

Afta im act of "patriotism", Nigerians for social media don begin tok say di oga of Air Peace airline, Allen Onyeama, na dia man of di year.

Oga Onyeama use im airline carri 188 pipo return to Nigeria afta di xenophobic attack on foreign business for South Africa.

Dis na afta di airline volunteer to evacuate pipo wey wish to return to Nigeria, free of charge.

On Wednesday, di first batch of Nigerians from South Africa land di kontri for di commercial capital Lagos.

Video of how oga Onyeama receive di returnees wia im break down into tears don go viral for social media come make pipo begin hail am.

Na dis be di reason why some Nigerians crown am as dia man of di year while odas wan make goment recognise im effort wit ogbonge award.