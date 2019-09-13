Port Harcourt hotel killing don claim anoda girl life

Image copyright Other

Rivers state police don confam di death of anoda young girl wey die by strangulation for one hotel for Omoku area.

Police tok tok pesin, Nnamdi Omoni, confam di tori to BBC Pidgin but say im still dey wait for di details from di police oga for di area.

Dis na di fifth time wey police for Rivers state go find girl deadi bodi inside hotel in di last one month.

Pictures of di girl begin fly upandam for social media wey show say di girl wear bodyhug and skintight short nicker and dey lie down on top bed.

Di killer tie her hands, legs and neck with white cloth, just as e happun wit Maureen Ewuru, di 23-year-old girl wey die for anoda hotel for Port Harcourt for August.

Young women for di state bin don demonstrate about dis killikilli go police headquarters on Friday, come demand among oda tins say make goment close any hotels wey dis kain tin happun.