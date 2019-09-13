Image copyright Reuters Image example Di body of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe arrive for Blue Roof, im house for Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe go bury dia former Presido Robert Mugabe for di National Heroes Acre monument wey dey Harare, im family tok, afta kwanta wit goment ontop wia dem go bury am.

Di tok tok pesin for di family and in nephew, Leo Mugabe, tok say dem neva settle on di date.

Before ndi burial, dem go do public ceremony for di shrine wey dey di capital on Sunday, and e go dey followed by ceremony for oga Mugabe home village.

Oga Mugabe, 95, die last week as dem dey treat am for Singapore.

Im body dey Rufaro football stadium for di capital and pipo dey go honour am.

Before Sunday ceremony, state burial go happun on Saturday. Dem dey expect say plenty Head of States for different kontris go show.

Wetin Mugabe family tok?

Leo Mugabe tell BBC say afta Sunday public ceremony for Harare, dem go carry Robert Mugabe body go im home village of Kutama.

Clan chiefs and im family go do dia own ceremony for dia.

Only for anoda day - anoda Sunday wey dem neva agree on - dem go come bury oga Mugabe for National Heroes Acre monument, Leo Mugabe add.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Thousands don dey wait to pay dia last respect to Robert Mugabe for Harare stadium

Di family don tok before about how dem no like how goment no consult dem about burial arrangement.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa bin tok say Mugabe na national hero afta im death, so dem gats bury am for national monument.