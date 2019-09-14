I don see memes wey "roast" me for social media - Osinbajo

Image copyright @ProfOsinbajo Image example Nigeria Vice Presido Prof Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo say im don see some memes wey don roast am for social media.

Osinbajo tweet say some of di memes wey im don see of imself dey creative and funny.

Di Vice Presido post video for im official Twitter handle wia im tok say "every photo wey show me and di President dey tok go dey like say I dey tok bad tin."Na wetin Osinbajo tok

Now take dis one for example wey dey tok about Peter Obi na me be dis "I say boss wey don check Peter Obi record im dey clean den di President say make we tell di pipo say na di same Peter wey deny Jesus three times.

And here di President and me dey tok again and we dey try to deny our promise to di Nigeria pipo so di President say dis na di list of promises wey we tell kontri pipo during di campaign, di Presido answer but dis no be my handwriting." na wetin im add put.

Osinbajo say im believe in freedom of press weda na responsible or irresponsible press but say wetin dey miss sometimes na say di fact no dey correct.

See di issue of di President WAEC certificate you go expect say tori pipo go do simple investigation to get di truth or lie of di mata.

Because of social media everyday problems of free press don dey difficult.