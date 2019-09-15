West African leaders agree $1 billion to fight terror

Image copyright Twitter/Laurestar Image example Ecowas Leaders for Burkina Faso.extraordinary meeting on counter-terrorism for Burkina Faso

Di leaders for West African don agree to use $1 billion take fight terrorism wey dey worry di region.

Dem give dis promise for di Ecowas extraordinary summit on counter- terrorism wey happun for Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso capital on Saturday.

Dem go pay di money wey dem wan use take fund dis plan from 2020 to 2024, inside one common fund and dis go help di military operations of di nations wey dey involve for di fight against terrorism.

For di summit President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, tok say because of di current threat of terrorism wey dey increase more-more for di region, e dey important for kontries to cooperate and work wit each odas.

"Dat na why our States must gada dia human, material and intelligence resources, equip and train our Defence and Security Forces to strengthen dia operational capacities for di fight against dis palava wey dey worry West Africa".

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari advise Ecowas leaders make dem no allow terrorist groups scata di region.

"Our region don make beta progress to remain togeda and we must not allow terrorist groups to come scata our Community and spoil di hope of our pipo for safe, secure and rich environment."

Di President of Ecowas Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, say dis Extraordinary Summit na opportunity to show say di Join body dey ready to work togeda to stop di katakata from di Region and also check di strategy wey di region don bin take to fight dis palava.

President of Republic of Niger wey also be oga of di Ecowas Authority of Heads of State and Government, Issoufou Mahamadou, say dem call for dis meeting because katakata don become threat to peace, security and stability of di region, plus also threat to democratic institutions and economic development.

For July, UN tok say Islamist attacks dey spread fast-fast for West Africa and di region need to increase dia fight against am.