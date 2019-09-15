Image copyright Getty Images

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa don send special messengers go some African kontries to reduce di tension wey dey ground sake of di recent xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

Di mission, wey former minister Jeff Radeba, dey lead, go visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, DR Congo and Zambia.

On Saturday, crowd of pipo vex hala for Ramaphosa during im speech for Zimbabwe former leader Robert Mugabe burial for Harare.

After di pipo mock am, Ramaphosa apologise for di attacks, wey unemployment and poverty cause.

"I stand before you as fellow African to express my regret and apologise for wetin happun inside my kontri." Ramaphosa tok for di state funeral.

Dis im comments come lead to cheers and blasts of air horns from di crowd.

Dem no support media player for your device Xenophobia: Nigerians from South Africa tok wetin cause beef

At least 12 pipo die for di xenophobic attack wey target business and homes wey foreigners get, mainly inside and around Johannesburg since di beginning of di month.

Plenti migrants from Zimbabwe and Mozambique wey be South Africa neighbour don run comot from dia houses.

Nigeria too don come carry like 600 of dia citizens comot from South Africa go back home afta dem be target for di attack.