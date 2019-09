Image copyright Reuters Image example Seven million voters dey expected to vote

Tunisia go hold dia second free presidential election since di 2011 uprising wey remove Ben Ali and start di Arab Spring.

Tori be say dem bring di election come front from November afta di death of di kontri first democratic elected president Beji Caid Essebsi for July, we enta office for 2014.

Twenty-six candidates, including two women dey run for di election.

Many pipo dey see dis election as test for one of di world youngest democracy. Essebsi win Tunisia first free presidential elections for 2014 and dem praise am for di kontri stability during im five-year rule.

At di age of 92 im bin be di oldest sitting president for di world before im die. Essebsi bin tok say im no go run for re-election.

Di speaker of Parliament Mohamed Ennaceur dey act as di kontri interim president.