Image copyright Twitter/@nysc_ng Image example Di idea na to post youth corpers outside dia state to learn oda culture and teach dia own too

National Youth Service Corps for Ondo State don describe tori wey say dem post some corpers to churches as "fake news".

Toktok pesin for Ondo State NYSC, Bankole Simeon, say di secretariat no go go against di established policy of di scheme.

Di NYSC policy no allow for corpers to serve for religious organisations.

Di state NYSC been dey react to allegation for social media wey say dem post corps members to churches.

Oga Simeon for statement tok say di NYSC "never ever" post anybody go any religious organisation and dem "no intend to compromise on dis very sensitive posting policy".

Im say "apart from di four key areas wey di policy dey clear about, oda areas dem dey serve becos of dia voluntary nature of assignment na Non-governmental and Cultural Organisations".

Image copyright NYSC

NYSC na compulsory programme for all Nigerian graduates as far as you get di B.SC, B.A or HND from schools wey NUC, NTBE or NCE don approve and accredit.

If you school for abroad you still nid to come back do am too, you go nid to submit your certificate for di Mobilization Department for Evaluation.

Although dem dey excuse some pipo from di programme, give dem exemption letter, you go nid to meet some requirements wey dey ontop NYSC website.