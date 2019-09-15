Image copyright Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Ogbonge Nigerian writer and feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie get at least 82 international accolades as a 42 year old.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie dem born her on September 15, 1977 for Nigeria. Na she be di author of three novels, Purple Hibiscus (2003), Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), and Americanah (2013), and di Thing around Your Neck (2009).

Dis na wetin you suppose know about di Nigerian international writer & feminist wey don receive awards and distinctions across di world.

Literary Awards

1. BBC Short Story Competition 2002 joint winner, for 'That Harmattan Morning'

2. O. Henry Prize 2003, for 'The American Embassy'

3. David T. Wong International Short Story Prize 2002/2003 (PEN Center Award), for 'Half of a Yellow Sun'

4. Hurston/Wright Legacy Award 2004 (Best Debut Fiction Category), for Purple Hibiscus

5. Commonwealth Writers' Prize 2005: Best First Book (Africa), for Purple Hibiscus

6. Commonwealth Writers' Prize 2005: Best First Book (overall), for Purple Hibiscus

7. Anisfield-Wolf Book Award 2007 (fiction category), for Half of a Yellow Sun (joint winner with Martha Collins, for Blue Front)

8. PEN 'Beyond Margins' Award 2007, for Half of a Yellow Sun (joint winner with Ernest Hardy for his essay collection Blood Beats, Vol. 1, Harryette Mullen for her poetry anthology, Recyclopedia, and Alberto Ríos for his poetry collection, Theater of Night)

9. Orange Broadband Prize for Fiction 2007, for Half of a Yellow Sun

10. 2008 MacArthur Foundation 'genius' grant (along wit 24 oda winners)

11. 2009 International Nonino Prize

12. 2013 Chicago Tribune Heartland Prize (fiction category), for Americanah

13. Winner of di National Book Critics Circle Award 2013 (fiction category), for Americanah

15. Winner of di 'Best of the Best' of the second decade of di Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction (formerly di Orange Prize for Fiction), 2015, for Half of a Yellow Sun

16. Mary McCarthy Award, Bard College, USA, 2017

17. Winner of 'Le Grand Prix de l'héroïne Madame Figaro' 2017, for di French translation of Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions (Chère Ijeawele, ou un manifeste pour une éducation féministe)

18. Barnes & Noble Writers for Writers Award, 2018

19. PEN Pinter Prize, 2018

Oda Awards

20. Future... Award (Young Person of the Year category), 2008

21. Girls Write Now Awards Groundbreaker honoree, 2015

22. Silverbird Special Achievement Award (joint winner with Desmond Majekodunmi and Alistair Soyode), 2016

23. Harper's Bazaar's Women of di Year Award, 2017

24. Recipient of the Leadership Award during The Women's Center's 32nd Annual Leadership Conference, 2018

25. Global Hope Coalition's Thought Leadership Award, 2018

26. Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award, 2018

27. Everett M. Rogers Award, 2019

Nominations for Literary Awards

28. Shortlisted for di Caine Prize for African Writing 2002, for 'You in America'

29. Runner-up in di Commonwealth Short Story Competition 2002, for 'Di Tree in Grandma's Garden'

30. Shortlisted for di Orange Prize for Fiction 2004, for Purple Hibiscus

31. Longlisted for di Booker Prize 2004, for Purple Hibiscus

32. Nominated for di YALSA (Young Adult Library Services Association) Best Books for Young Adults Award (2004), for Purple Hibiscus

33. Shortlisted for di John Llewellyn Rhys Prize 2004/2005, for Purple Hibiscus

34. Nominated for di 33rd Annual National Book Critics Circle Prize (2006), for Half of a Yellow Sun

35. Shortlisted for di Commonwealth Writers' Prize 2007: Best Book (Africa), for Half of a Yellow Sun

36. Nominated for di British Book Awards 2007, category 'Richard & Judy Best Read of the Year', for Half of a Yellow Sun

37. Nominated for di James Tait Black Memorial prize 2007, for Half of a Yellow Sun

38. Longlisted for di International Impac Dublin Award 2008, for Half of a Yellow Sun

39. Nominated for di Reader's Digest Author of the Year Award 2008

40. Longlisted for di Frank O'Connor International Short Story Award 2009, for The Thing around Your Neck

41. Shortlisted for di John Llewellyn Rhys Prize 2009, for The Thing around Your Neck

42. Shortlisted for di Commonwealth Writers' Prize 2010: Best Book (Africa), for The Thing around Your Neck

43. Nominated for di Dayton Literary Peace Prize 2010, for The Thing around Your Neck (runner-up)

44. Shortlisted for di Baileys Women's Book Prize for Fiction, 2014, for Americanah

45. Nominated for di 2014 Forbes Africa 'Person of the Year' Award

46. Nominated for di 2014 YNaija! Person of the Year Award

47. Shortlisted for di International Impac Dublin Award 2015, for Americanah

Nominations for Oda Awards

48. Nominated for di 2011 ThisDay Awards, 'New Champions for an Enduring Culture' category

49. Nominated for di 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards, 'Personality of the Year' category

50. Nominated for di 2015 Forbes Africa Person of the Year Awards

51. Nominated for di 2017 New African Woman Awards, Woman of the Year

Oda Distinctions

52. Listed among Di New Yorker's '20 Under 40', 2010

53. Listed among di 'Ten Best Books of 2013', New York Times Book Review, for Americanah

54. Listed among di 'Top Ten Books of 2013', BBC, for Americanah

55. Listed among di '100 Most Influential Africans 2013', New African

56. Listed among di 'Leading Women of 2014' by CNN

57. Listed among di '100 Most Influential People' by Time Magazine, 2015

58. Listed among di '100 Dynamic Women' by Arise Magazine, 2015

59. Included in Vanity Fair's International Best Dressed List, 2016

60. Winner of di 'One Book, One New York Programme', for Americanah, 2017

61. Included in Fortune Magazine's List of 50 World Leaders, 2017

62. Winner of di 'One Maryland, One Book' Programme, for Purple Hibiscus, 2017

63. Contributor to Genius: 100 Visions of di Future, a 3D-printed book celebrating Albert Einstein

64. Listed among di best books of 2017 by NPR Books and Audible, for Dear Ijeawele

65. Selected for 'One Maryland, One Book', for Purple Hibiscus, 2017

66. Featured on PBS's 'Di Great American Read', for Americanah, 2018

67. Included in Barack Obama's recommended summer reading list, for Americanah, 2018

68. Listed among di New York Times "15 remarkable books by women that are shaping di way we read and write fiction in di 21st century", for Americanah, 2018

69. September 2019 British Vogue cover for Forces of Change

Honorary Doctorates & Academic Distinctions

70. Honorary doctorate, Eastern Connecticut State University, Willimantic, Connecticut, USA, 12 May 2015

71. Barnard Medal of Distinction, New York, USA, 17 May 2016

72. Honorary doctorate, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 18 May 2016

73. Elected as a Foreign Honorary Member into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, 12 April 2017 (inducted 7 October 2017)

74. Honorary degree, Haverford College, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 May 2017

75. Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters, University of Edinburgh, Scotland, 28 August 2017

76. Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree, Duke University, North Carolina, USA, 13 May 2018

77. Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree, Amherst College, Massachusetts, USA, 20 May 2018

78. Honorary Doctor of Letters Degree, Bowdoin College, Maine, USA, 26 May 2018

79. Honorary Doctor of Literature (DLit) degree, School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, UK, 27 July 2018

80. Honorary Degree, American University in Washington DC, USA, 11 May 2019

81. Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree, Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA, May 2019

82. Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts degree, Rhode Island School of Design, USA, 1 June 2019

83. Doctor of Letters, Honoris Causa, Yale University, USA, 10 June 2019

84. Honorary Degree, Northwestern University, USA, 21 June 2019

BBC Pidgin confam all dis accolades from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie official website.

Her most recent book, na Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, wey she publish for March 2017.