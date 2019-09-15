Image copyright Big Brother Naija

Khafi Kareem, di Nigerian UK police officer wey dey face investigation say she appear for di reality TV show don chop eviction from di house.

She be di 16th housemate to leave di Big Brother show since dis season edition start for July.

Khafi wey score 19.23% togeda wit Tacha wey get 28.51%, Mike wit 26.44% and Seyi wey collect 25.82% na im bin dey up for di eviction on Sunday September 15, 2019.

For August, UK Metropolitan Police confam give BBC Pidgin say dem dey investigate her as dem no give am permission before she go appear for di BBNaija show.

Her real name na Khafi Kareem and she come from Ekiti State for South West Nigeria but na for UK she dey base.

But one tok-tok pesin for Khafi camp wey been respond to BBC Pidgin say as she been dey di Big Brother House with no access to her phone as part of rules of di game, she go only comment on di mata wen she leave di show.

Her eviction go now allow her face di investigate from di UK Metropolitan Police.