Students of University of Maiduguri hear gunshots and several blasts near di school around 9pm on Sunday wey put fear into dem, di BBC bin gada.Some of di students wey yan with BBC say as dem start to hear di gunshots and blasts na so commotion start as students start to run up and down.

Even though no group or pesin don take responsibility for di gunshots and blasts, di students say dem dey suspect Boko Haram wey don dey cause kata kata for di state for years.

Military or Police never react to di gbege and reports no also clear on who and who di gunshots and blasts bin affect.According to reports, di university don increase security for di school after wetin happun and state govnor Prof Babagana Zulum visit di university alongside plenti soldiers to calm pipo mind.E no be like say di gbege happun inside di school but close-by if pesin consider how close di students say dem hear di shots and blasts.