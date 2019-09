Transport fares for Ghana go up today y 10% after Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) increase transport fares across de country.

De transport fares which dey take effect from today, September 16, 2019 go affect commercial vehicles like trotro, taxi den long distance transport vehicles.

Ministry of Transport last week approve de proposed increments after proposal from Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) den Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council.

GPRTU say dem increase transport fares sake of de things wey dem dey need take run commercial transport services like petroleum den tins go up.

Despite fears say de transport price increase go affect price of goods den services, President of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng say dem no go increase price of goods.