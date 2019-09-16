Police for Rivers State Police Command say di recent killings of young girls for hotels for Port Harcourt go be di work of cartel and dem dey work to destroy di syndicate.

Dis na as reports don comot say on Sunday, 15 September, one woman die for one motel for Rumuola area of Port Harcourt city, and she no go be di first victim.

Police don recently confam killings wey all resemble each other, in the sense say e dey always happun for hotels or motels, na young girls e dey happen to and how dem dey kill dem.

Pictures of dis latest killing wey spread for social media show say di girl also die by strangulation, di same way oda girls die with white cloth wey tie round her neck, hands and leg.

Police tok tok pesin for Rivers Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni say im sef see di pictures and im don contact di Divisional Police Officer to investigate and give am full report on di matter.

Omoni believe say di crime be like di work wey serial killers go do.

"I think we get sometin like dat. Na cartel and na wetin we must break because like di Deputy Commissioner of Police tok di oda time, we don arrest some pipo wey go epp our investigation but I know say we never reach dia yet as we need to do more to destroy di syndicate patapata. We just need some time as we no dey rest because dis tin dey embarrass us as a Command and whatever be dia reason, we go arrest dem."

Nnamdi Omoni add say investigation go also show weda di hotels dey give ground for di crimes to continue and if dem see some wey no put di security measures dem don tell dem to put in place, like install CCTV camera and oda security tips, by di deadline dem give dem wey go end in two weeks, den dem go sanction dem.

Wetin hotels dem dey do?

Chairman of Nigeria Hotels Association Rivers State Chapter, Eugene Nwauzi tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey work togeda with Police and DSS and State Goment to stop dis palava.

Nwauzi say part of di security measure na di inauguration of special taskforce wey go make sure say hotels dem implement di 10 point agenda of standard operational procedures (SOP) dem agree, and make sure di hotels comply before di end of di deadline wey go end in two weeks.

Image example Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration for Rivers state Chuks Enwonwu

"No be only cctv installation, we don do profile and audit because before you install any cctv, we gatz audit am. Di technical pipo for di association, Police and DSS go audit wetin you dey do so you no go bring substandard cameras come put.

We don also approach bank wey fit give facility to our members so dem fit get quality cctv and dem agree how dem go pay back." Na so im tok.

Women groups protest killings

Rotary Clubs for Port Harcourt and some of a women groups like International Federation of Women Lawyers FIDA, Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) and odas wan also do peace waka ontop di killi-killi.

One of di organisers Monica Ogea wey be President Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Gardencity under district 9141 tell BBC Pidgin say di killings dey worry dem and so di waka na to call security pipo to step up and stop di killing.

Vice Chairpesin of FIDA Rivers State, Nnenna Igbokwe join mouth say, "all women NGOs dey stand against di recent killings for di state. We need to speak up so di Goment and all di security agents go live up to dia responsibilities and do sometin about am and arrest whoever dey di dis act."

Just last Friday 13 September, 2019, some young girls carry similar protest waka go Rivers State Police Command headquarters to demand make police epp stop di killings.