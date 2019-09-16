Image copyright Port Harcourt Significant Girls

'Everi girl need to be careful because dem neva catch dis guys,' according to di leader of one group of young girls dey lead sensitization say 'within two months dem don find ten girls bodi for hotel and for road' inside Port Harcourt, Southern Nigeria.

Nengi Jumbo, di founder of Port Harcourt Significant Girls Initiative, say for Friday di group bin meet wit Rivers State Commissioner of Police who tell dem say security pipo dey try dia best to find di killer.

Tori be say since July 2019, no so so deadi bodi of young girls pipo dey discover for difference hotel rooms across Port Harcourt.

Police don confam eight deaths so far inside di Port Harcourt Hotel killings.

Di latest incident happun on Saturday but dem find di girl bodi on Sunday for Ibinabo Hotel, wey be motel for Rumuola area of di City.

Di Port Harcourt Significant Girls Initiative cari dia demonstration on Monday go tanda for di place where dem find di latest victim deadi bodi for Port Harcourt.

On Saturday, we come out come tok give young ladies on how dem go dey waka for di state as we dey wait make police find di killer, Ms Jumbo add.

Skip Twitter post by @girls_port We are at Ibinabo Hotel, the place where the recent victim's body was discovered and we are saying.



Hotels have a part to play in this too.



Hotels are responsible for the safety of their guests and should be held accountable.#PHCSerialKiller #ProtectPhGirls #ProtectPHWomen pic.twitter.com/0PdonAtM8L — Port Harcourt Significant Girls (@girls_port) September 16, 2019

"We no know who dis ladies be, we neva fit identify dia family but e dey happun for Port Harcourt and all e dey happun to young girls. Nah why we comot come speak to pipo be dat. Ms Jumbo tok.

Women go do dia protest for di mata on Wednesday, according to Port Harcourt Significant Girls Initiative leader.

Plenti pipo including police dey tok say di victims be prostitute. Di group of young ladies say dem o dey do wetin dem fit do to protect demsef until di police do sometin.

Image copyright Port Harcourt Significant Girls

Meanwhile Rivers State Police Command say Port Harcourt Hotel killings fit be di work of a cartel and dem dey work to crush di gang.

Police spokesperson Nnamdi Omoni tell BBC Pidgin while im dey speak on di latest killing of anoda victim for motel.

He says the Command was embarrassed by continued killings and are working with Hoteliers in the city on installing security measures within the deadline which expires in two weeks.

E pass five cases of young women strangled to death wit a white cloth tied around dia neck, hands and legs inside hotels across Port Harcourt wey BBC Pidgine don report inside di last two months

Di Nigerian Hotel Association say dem dey collabo wit Police and Department of State Security to begin work on a new 10 point agenda of Standard Operational Procedures.

Eugene Nwauzi, di Chairmo of Nigerian Hotel Association for Rivers State tell BBC Pidgin say one taskforce of security agents and members of di association wey dem go soon launch go monitor di punishment of hotels wey no dey obey and such hotels dem go close am down.