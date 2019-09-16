Lupita Nyong'o to act Igbo woman for Chimamanda Americanah provoke pipo
Kenyan pipo and Nigerians don go social media dey para sake of say dem pick Kenyan Actress, Lupita Nyong'o to act as Nigerian for di 10-episode film of 'Americanah'.
Americanah nah Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's prize-winning book wey she publish for 2013. E tell di tori of one Nigerian woman wey go school for amerika come return Lagos
As WarnerMedia's announce am for twitter on Friday. Nigerians begin argue say dem for no give di Oscar award winning Lupita Nyongo'o di role say e go better make Nigerian do am sake of di accent
one twitter user tok say "if Lupita play di role e go suffer one thing and di thing nah di Igbo accent"
Anoda persin say "We get fine fine actress for Nigeria wey fit play di role better"
But Kenyans for twitter defend Nyongo'o say she no dey 'create unemployment for Nigeria' as she be good actor
Others bin remind Nigerians say Beyonce to use any artiste for East Africa as nah di Landscape of Kenya rift valley bin inspaya her Lion King Video