Image copyright Rich Fury Image example Lupita Nyong'o from Kenya and na 10 years a slave feem na im make her popular.

Kenyan pipo and Nigerians don go social media dey para sake of say dem pick Kenyan Actress, Lupita Nyong'o to act as Nigerian for di 10-episode film of 'Americanah'.

Americanah nah Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's prize-winning book wey she publish for 2013. E tell di tori of one Nigerian woman wey go school for amerika come return Lagos

As WarnerMedia's announce am for twitter on Friday. Nigerians begin argue say dem for no give di Oscar award winning Lupita Nyongo'o di role say e go better make Nigerian do am sake of di accent

one twitter user tok say "if Lupita play di role e go suffer one thing and di thing nah di Igbo accent"

Skip Twitter post by @droayung When you can - You would go for the best..!!



Lupita playing that role will suffer one thing and one thing alone..

The “Igbo” accent..



But if we can put that aside..we would all agree that she will interpret the character perfectly..



So the question is..

Na accent be problem..? — Duke Edoho (@droayung) September 14, 2019

Anoda persin say "We get fine fine actress for Nigeria wey fit play di role better"

Skip Twitter post by @MeetHajaar They need to stop doing this. We have fine actresses from Nigeria who can play these roles better. Lupita is good but try other people who are Nigerians. What, she’s going to be told or taught how to speak Half-baked Igbo instead of A real Nigerian? https://t.co/lo0eoPSjwL — ALMOST A BILLIONAIRE (@MeetHajaar) September 14, 2019

But Kenyans for twitter defend Nyongo'o say she no dey 'create unemployment for Nigeria' as she be good actor

Skip Twitter post by @ItsBravin So Nigerians think Lupita Nyong'o has come to create unemployment in Nigeria by acting in 'Americanah' with an igbo accent. If you want to take Lupita's Position in the film then outsmart her in acting. Otherwise, go to the Village witch and charm yourselves into the movie. 🙄 — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) September 15, 2019

Others bin remind Nigerians say Beyonce to use any artiste for East Africa as nah di Landscape of Kenya rift valley bin inspaya her Lion King Video