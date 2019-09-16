Image copyright Garba Shehu

Former Central Bank Govnor Professor Chukwuma Soludo wey change Nigeria currency polymer notes and some oda sabi pesins dey among President Muhammadu Buhari new list of im eight man Economic Advisory Council.

Di Economic Advisory Council (EAC) go dey advise di President on economy mata, e go include fiscal analysis, economic growth and plenti internal and global economic issues. Dem go work with cabinet members and Oga of monetary and fiscal agencies.

According to Garba Shehu, wey be President Buhari tok tok pesin, di names of di pipo wey dey include:

Prof. Doyin Salami - Chairman

Dr. Mohammed Sagagi - Vice Chairman

Prof. Ode Ojowu - Memeber

Dr. Shehu Yahaya - Memebr

Dr. Iyabo Masha - Member

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo - Member

Mr. Bismark Rewane - Member

Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu - Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to di President, Development Policy)

Special Adviser to di President, Femi Adesina sign di press statement say dis advisory council go replace di current Economic Management Team ( EMT) and dem go report directly to di President.

Evri quarter and evri month di EAC go get technical meetings with di President. However, di Chairmo, fit ask di President for meeting anytime e want.