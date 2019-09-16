Image copyright @BashirAhmaad

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa special messenger to Nigeria, Jeff Radebe don tell President Muhammadu Buhari sorry ova di Xenophobic attacks for im kontri.

Oga Radebe tender dis apology on be half of Ramaphosa wen im visit Nigeria on Monday.

Im meet President Buhari for closed door meeting for Aso Villa for Abuja.

Xenophobia: Anoda 319 Nigerians go return from South Africa

Meanwhile, Nigeria go receive anoda batch of 319 returnees from South Africa on Tuesday.

Head of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dibri-Erewa, tell tori pipo dis one for Abuja on Monday.

Diplomatic relation between South Africa and Nigeria don get k-leg due to recent anti-immigration riots and attacks on foreigners and dia businesses for South Africa.

On Wednesday, Nigeria gofment togeda with Air Peace airlines fly back di first batch of 187 Nigerians from South Africa.

Xenophobia: Nigerians from South Africa tok wetin cause beef

Dabiri-Erewa tok say South African goment don send special messengers to meet wit President Muhammadu Buhari ova di attacks.

She tok say di Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs go engage with South African authorities to address di issue of compensation for Nigerians wey dem destroy dia business during di anti-immigrant riots.