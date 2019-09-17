Image copyright Kwara State Government

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, forward di name of one 26-year-old National Youth Service Core member, go give di State House of Assembly as commissioner-nominees.

Joana Nnazua Kolo wey come from Edu Local Goment Area of di state, dey among di four women wey make am to Kwara state first cabinet cabinet list.

Who be Joana Nnazua Kolo

Miss Kolo, wey be di youngest commissioner-nominee for di history of di state, na 2018 graduate of Library Science from Kwara State University (KWASU), according to goment statement

She be grassroots mobiliser and strong advocate of community development.

If di State House of Assembly confam her, she go come be di youngest commissioner for Nigeria, and take ova di title from Oyo State 27-year-old, Oluwaseun Fakorede.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq send names of those wey im want to dey im cabinet

Miss Kolo still dey do her National Youths Service Corps programme for Jigawa state, where she dey teach for Model Boarding Junior Secondary School Guri.

Her screening for di cabinet seat go hold afta she don finish her NYSC service in next two weeks.

According to di chief press secretary to Kwara State govnor, Rafiu Ajakaye, tok for one statement say di oda three women wey dey di list na professionals and grassroots politicians and dem be: Mrs Sa'adatu Modibbo-Kawu, Arinola Fatimoh Lawal, and Aisha Ahman Pategi.