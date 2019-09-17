America dey support Intellectual Property Rights for Nigeria

United States of America wan make Nigeria take intellectual property rights seriously for di kontri.

US tok dis one for public tok tok event wey in US Mission in Nigeria and di American Business Council organise wit Nigerian goment and some private business owners. Di theme of di public toko tok na "The Bane of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Piracy."

Chargé d'affaires of di US Embassy, Kathleen FitzGibbon say e dey important make goment take dos rights seriously because if it help grow di economy.

"Dis one no be American issue, dis na global issue. As Nigeria dey move to economy wey involve many tins like knowledge, e dey important to take am seriously because e fit attract investment and protect Nigerian idea and business," FitzGibbon tok.

She add say e fit help create new jobs and go open chance for new business to grow so everyone (goment and private pipo) gats work togeda to make am happun.

Another important tin dem tackle na di use of fake drugs and how e dey affect pipo for Nigeria.

To follow up on di mata, dem don set up regional taskforce wey go tackle issues from fake drugs, health wahala to yahoo yahoo and internet piracy.