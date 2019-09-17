Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di National Stadium for Singapore go host Brazil as dem play Senegal and Nigeria

Brazil don confam friendly match wit Senegal on 10 of October and wit Nigeria three days later for di National Stadium for Singapore.

Dis go be di first ever match between Brazil and African number one team for ranking, Senegal, wey lose di Africa Cup of Nations final to Algeria.

Nigeria, wey win Bronze for Egypt, go jam Brazil for di second time for senior level afta di 3-0 defeat for friendly for June 2003 for Abuja.

"We select two of di best African teams because dem be high level opponents," Brazil Football Confederation official Juninho Paulista tok for dia website.

"Na wetin our technical commission desire be dat. So we decide say we go follow dis opponents play".

Di friendly matches dey in line wit Brazil plan to play top 50 ranked teams whenever e dey possible.

Di only oda Africa team wey Brazil don play under coach Tite na di 1-0 win over Cameroon for November last year, wey happun for England.