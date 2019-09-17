Trump meet man from Kenya wey win 2019 world best teacher
Peter Tabichi from Kenya, wey win World's Best Teacher earlier dis year, don meet wit US President Donald Trump for di White House, just before im go address di UN General Assembly.
Brother Tabichi na member of di Franciscan religious order of di Catholic Church and im win di 2019 Global Teacher Prize for March.
Tabichi dey teach science for Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School for Kenya Nakuru country, wey dey 188km north-west of di capital, Nairobi.
White House press secretary, bin tweet di picture of dia meeting for di Oval Office, dem write say Brother Tabichi "give out 80% of im monthly salary to epp di poor for im home kontri of Kenya".
Brother Tabichi recite prayer before di General Assembly open for New York on Tuesday, Kenya Daily Nation newspaper bin report.
Im go also tok small about how im take reach top position inside teaching.
"Dis na big honour for St Franciscan brothers. E show say di UN dey recognise our order as e dey do something important for di development of humanity," Tabichi tok.