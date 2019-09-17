Image copyright Kinglsey Moghalu

Former deputy govnor of di Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, say make di new Economic Advisory Council (EAC) focus on how to improve life and no be to just sidon dey discuss.

Moghalu wey bin also run for presidency for di 2019 Nigerian general elections, say im happi wen e see di list of EAC members because dem sabi economy mata well-well.

Wit dis new EAC, presido Buhari don cancel di economic team wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo bin form, wey dem call Economic Management Team (EMT).

Although Oga Moghalu feel dis change suppose don happun tey tey.

Dis new team wey Buhari form "dey come late, but e better say e late than make e no happun at all," Moghalu tell BBC.

"I no go want make di team just sidon dey discuss technical tins about economy like GDP, but to focus on how to improve di quality of life for di average Nigerian, how we fit get good water for evri citizen, how we fit get good electricity..." add Moghalu wey also say im wan see improvement for hospitals, roads, infrastructure and how dem go create jobs.

E no tey afta di federal goment announce members of di EAC wey oga Moghalu enta Twitter to say im don already put inside im 2018 book Build, Innovate and Grow (BIG), advice say na sabi pipo suppose dey inside di economic team for Nigeria - and no be politicians and party loyalist dem.

I commend President @MBuhari on his appointment or a new Economic Advisory Council to replace the Economic Management Team. In my book Build, Innovate and Grow (BIG) where I laid out a vision for Nigeria, this was exactly my recommendation on page 273. Glad it has been heeded. pic.twitter.com/eHCNjheX9j — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) September 16, 2019

Oga Moghalu say im sef na one-time member of Economic Management Team during di time im serve for Central Bank of Nigeria as deputy oga and so im dey tok from experience.