Image example Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration for Rivers state Chuks Enwonwu

Police don arrest two persons in Connection with di serial killing wey dey happun for Port Harcourt Southern Nigeria.

Commissioner of Police Mustapha Dandaura tell tori pipo say na eight victims na im don die by strangulation for eight different hotels wey dem don confam come.

Tori say two more girls die on Monday evening na fake news.

Di Commissioner of Police say dem arrest one of di suspects on Monday wen one girl tell dem say pesin offer to pay her N30,000 to spend di night wit her so dem come trace am arrest am and di second pesin, dem trace am to Kaduna state for North central Nigeria and di police for dia don arrest and and go bring an come Port Harcourt, wen dem go parade dem.

CP Dandaura say dem don also set up taskforce wey Police, Department of State Security DSS, Rivers State Hotel and Tourism Board and di Nigeria Hotel Association Rivers State Branch don form and dem go make sure say evri hotels or guest house for di state install CCTV for dia reception and corridor so dem go capture evri pesin wey come di hotel, do proper documentation for evri pesin wey come lodge or visit for di hotel and dem must present either dia international passport, National ID card, Drivers licences or voters cards to identify dem.

Den dem must send dia staff to do proper security training wey di security agencies go help dem.

Di Police Commissioner say di taskforce wen dem start work by di end of next week go shut down any hotel wey no comply wit di guidelines dem don give dem come add say dem don close down two hotels wia dem find di latest victims and na so dem go shut down any oda hotel wia dem find any oda victim, arrest and prosecute di receptionist wey dey duty and di hotel manager as pipo wey aid and abet murder.

From di way di girls dem die, CP Dandaura say element of occult dey inside because for all di cases di girls die by strangulation wit white cloth wey dem carry tie dia neck, hands and legs.

Im come advice parents make dem discourage dia pikins dem make dem no go dey do prostitution work so dem no go fall victim for dat kain crime.