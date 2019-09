Image copyright Twitter/@kwabena_live

Ghanaians bore rough after news broke say de four Takoradi girls wey dem kidnap last year die.

De news vex more people who dey demand for de sacking of resignation of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Boss, Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah sake of she display 'incompetence den unprofessional' conduct.

DNA analysis wey dem run on skeleton remains police retrieve one manhole test positive which confirm say de girls die.

Social media users diss CID Boss, Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah sake of she come lie Ghanaians say dem find de girls

"We know where de girls dey, we dey work hard plus other stakeholders so say we fit bring de girls back home safely" Madam Addo-Danquahtalk media around April.

But after de family mount pressure on am sake of dem no see any action, she come explain say people misunderstand am sake of na she "want give de families hope."

De hashtag #BringBackOurTaadiGirls dey trend for social media as chaw people dey criticise Ghana police service for dema poor approach to de kidnapping case.

Families of de four girls challenge de results of DNA analysis wey police put out, dem demand release of skeleton remains so say dem fit run independent DNA analysis.

Police say dem arrest three Nigerian suspects who get connection to de kidnapping case.