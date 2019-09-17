Andela sack ova 400 pipo for Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya
One ogbonge engineering company wey dey for Africa, release press statement for Tuesday say time don reach to close im D0 program for Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya and e go affect ova 400 junior engineers wey dey work for di company.
Di D0 programme nah di developer- in-training programme wey di company bin launch for 2014 to help young pipo wey be engineer for some part of Africa
Andela oga, Jeremy Johnson, say ova 250 junior engineer for Nigeria and Uganda office don go and dem go soon send 170 pipo comot from Kenya office
Di reason wey im give nah say plenty customers no dey demand for junior engineers and dis one no dey move dia market, So di company wan focus to hire Senior Engineers.
Following Im statement, Andela say dem dey work with Nigeria's co- creation, Kenya Ihub and Uganada innovation to ensure say all di pipo wey dem sack go get opportunity to work oda Tech Company.
Pipo don go social media dey sympathise with pipo wey di sack affect
Some bin dey hopeful say di pipo wey dem sack go get anoda job
One person for tweeter wey bin dey work for Andela say nah wetin im don forsee say e go happun
Jeremy Johnson add am for statement say im dey confident say di company go dey stronger am im dey look forward to hire back some of di enginner if dem neva get anoda work for future.