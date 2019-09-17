You no fit see your girlfriend afta 9pm for dis town

Image example Gayawa Town Kano

Boyfriends must separate from dia girlfriends by 9pm or dem risk arrest for dis Nigerian town.

Di District Head of Gayawa town for Kano, North West Nigeria Alhaji Mukhtar Sale announce some new laws for pipo of im town on Monday.

Alhaji Mukhtar wey speak to BBC say e bring out dis new laws afta series of meetings and consultations with many groups for di town after dem observe say many young men just dey go waste di girl's time and no ready for marriage.

"Any boyfriend wey dey visit im girlfriend house for courtship immediately 9pm knack make dem separate or else our pipo go arrest am carry am go Hisbah (Islamic police).

"Any boyfriend wey serious about marriage no go dey waste time, after first meeting you go you suppose send your pipo to discuss marriage no be say u go dey waste pesin daughter time."

Alhaji Mukhtar say di vigilantes, Hisbah officials and development committee members wey dey di town don gree to help enforce di new law.

Image example Auwal Akushi, resident of Gayawa Town

"Apart from dis law wey many pipo dey discuss because e affect boyfriend and girlfriends we get oda ones on overspeeding during marriage rites and odas wey go help us progress."

Auwal Akushi na young man wey dey stay Gayawa Town and e tell BBC say e support di new law wey go force boyfriends to separate from girlfriend by 9pm because some guys dey reach 12am and dey use dat chance to do bad thing.

Image example Gayawa Town Kano

"I like many odas dey in support because some pipo fit reach 12am and dey use dat chance do bad things with pesin daughter but now if 9pm knack it is over wey good. And also security for di town go improve because those pipo wey dey reach late night get evil plans."

Muslim Sharia law wey cari plenti Islamic rules strong wella for dis town.