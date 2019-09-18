Image copyright Port Harcourt Significant Girls Image example Port Harcourt significant girls protest on Monday September 16 2019 ontop di killings for Port Harcourt

Over 50 women groups go do wan peace waka on Wednesday to protest di serial killings wey dey happun for Port Harcourt, south south Nigeria.

Di women wey plan to march go office of di police, Department of State Services Government house and House of Assembly dey demand say make authorities wake up to dia responsibilities to protect citizens for di state.

Dem also want make dem stop to dey brand di women wey don die so far as ashewo.

Dis protest dey come one day afta police confam say dem don arrest two pesin ontop di mata.

Commissioner of Police for di state Mustapha Dandaura tell tori pipo say, na eight victims na im don die by strangulation for eight different hotels wey dem don confam.

Dandaura say dem arrest one of di suspects on Monday wen one girl tell dem say pesin offer to pay her N30,000 to spend di night wit her so dem come trace am arrest am and di second pesin, dem trace am to Kaduna state for North central Nigeria and di police for dia don arrest and and go bring an come Port Harcourt, wia dem go parade dem.