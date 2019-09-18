Image copyright Reuters Image example Reports say road to goment no clear for Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz

Unofficial results from Israel second election inside five months dey suggest say e dey too close to call according to Israeli media.

Incumbent PM Benjamin Netanyahu party and dat of im main challenger, Benny Gantz, dey follow each oda bumper to bumper with 32 seats each, di Kan public broadcaster tok.

Prime minister need to get 61-seat majority for parliament. As e be so, e be like say di smaller Yisrael Beiteinu party na im hold di key to balance di power.

Official partial results dey expected on Wednesday morning.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel longest-serving leader, dey contest to win im fifth term in office.

Mr Netanyahu, who be di leader of di right-wing Likud party, don promise to add Jewish settlements and some oda territory for di occupied West Bank if im come back to power.

Image copyright EPA Image example Blue and White Benny Gantz dey vote for di election

Palestinians, wey wan state for di West Bank and Gaza, with capital for di occupied East Jerusalem, dn draw ear say dat kain move go kill any hope for peace to reign.

Mr Gantz, wey dey lead di centrist Blue and White party, never tok about to add territories although im position ontop di creation of Palestinian state no clear.

Image copyright AFP Image example Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vote with im wife, Sara

Wetin be di latest results?

Official results dey slow to come out, na only 30% of di votes dem don count by 09:15 (06:15 GMT).

Di result show say Likud dey slightly ahead of Blue and White, with di ultra-Orthodox Shas party wey dey third with Yisrael Beiteinu for fourth, di result never show how dis wan translate to seats for di knesset (parliament).

Di Times of Israel, Kan dey report unofficial results based on wetin dem say na 96.9% of di votes wey dem don count.

Image copyright AFP Image example Result dey show say road to goment for Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz (right) no clear

D i result say Likud and Blue and White both get 32 seats; di Israeli Arab Joint List dey second with 12 seats; Yisrael Beiteinu get nine; the ultra-Orthodox parties dey get 17 ; di right-wing Yamina alliance dey seven; Labour-Gesher dey 6 and di centre-left Democratic Camp dey 5.

Based on di results, neither Mr Netanyahu nor Mr Gantz fit form majority coalition without support from Yisrael Beiteinu.