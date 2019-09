Image copyright Ghana Police Image example Di girls dia kidnap last year cause outrage for Ghana

Families of kidnapped Takoradi girls wey die last year say dem no believe say di girls die as Ghana Police dey claim, sake of that dem want run dema own independent DNA test.

Police break news say de four Takoradi girls wey dem kidnap last year die, but de families dey challenge de results sake of dem no dey trust de police.

Spokesperson for de four Families, Michael Hayford Acquah talk BBC Pidgin say "we go like do wana private DNA test, we also dey demand for de release of de suspect so we go interrogate am den find de girls."

"Once dem release de suspect give we, we go give timeline den bring de girls back safely to de country" he add.

Mr Acquah say dem go involve private investigators den other means which go make de Nigerian suspect disclose de location of de girls.

Families of de girls say dem no dey believe police say de girls die.

"We no go accept say de girls die, we no dey accept de [DNA] results. We go prove to Ghanaians say de police dey do fake work" Michael Hayford Acquah explain.

News say de kidnapped girls die vex more people for Ghana who start demand for de sacking or resignation of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Boss, Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.