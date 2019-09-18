Image copyright Getty Images Image example R. Kelly for di Leighton Criminal Courthouse

Di woman wey pay R. Kelly bail don tok say she wan collect her money back sake of say she no know say di investigation ontop di singer dey for federal level.

Valencia Love pay di $100,000 bond for February before she go court say she want her money back.

Tori Pipo for America, the Chicago Sun Times report say one judge for Cook County rule on Tuesday say she no fit get di money anytime soon. Her lawyer file for di money on Friday and im add say im client no know about di federal investigation on top Kelly head. Im also add say since dem dey hold R. Kelly without bail now, di money she pay no get use.

Di judge deny dia motion and im tok say dem no get legal backing.

She also tell the Chicago Sun Times say R Kelly refund am di money for di bond but she wan collect dis one back so she fit use am contribute to im legal fees. Valencia wey don defend Kelly before say im gats get chance to prove imsef for court.

R. Kelly dey currently face state and federal charges on top sexual abuse for America. Im appear for court on Tuesday, di prosecutors still neva decide which trial dem go pursue first,