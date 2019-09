Afta BBC Pidgin tori on di 10-year-old chef Samantha Soje wey tok say she wan cook for Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage, e don happun. Di chef meet wit di music star for Ms Savage album premiere for Obalende, Lagos Nigeria on Tuesday September 17, 2019. Soje tok say na 'dream come true' for her.

Video Producer: Sarah Tiamiyu and Princess Abumere