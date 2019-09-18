Image copyright Getty Images

Di new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policy wey land on Wednesday dey pinch Nigerians so tey some dey vex, odas dey tok dia mind as e worry dem.

Di Central Bank announce say dem dey add processing fees for anyone wey wan deposit money pass a particular amount - in addition to di fees wey don dey for withdrawal.

For individuals, any cash deposit way pass N500,000 ($1,389) go attract charge of 2% of dat extra amount, whereas for companies, na 3% of anything wey dey above N3 million ($8,334).

CBN tok for statement say dis new policy na part of dia plan to make Nigerian use cash less, although dem say dis no be to comot cash patapata.

But Nigerians no wan hear dis one oh, as dem don start to dey tok dia mind for social media.

But wetin be dis new change for CBN cashless policy?

Account Type Withdrawal / Deposit limits Charge fee ontop withdrawal Charge fee ontop deposit Individual Above N5,000,000 3% 2% Company Above N3,000,000 5% 3%

Central Bank of Nigeria tok say di new change go start on Wednesday, 18 September for six states for Nigeria wey be Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, Rivers States plus Abuja. Dem come add say dem go do am all over di kontri for 31 March, 2020.

Di Cashless Policy no be new tin wey CBN carri come as e don dey since like 2011. Wetin look like say dey new na di charge wey don dey for di cash money wey pesin wan deposit.

But for CBN website, dem make am clear say di charge na ontop dat extra amount wey dey above di limit. So for instance, if company deposit cash of N300,500,000, di charge wey bank go collect go be N15,000 wey be 3% of N500,000 (and no be of N300,500,000)

Still a lot of pipo na im no go like dis because dem see am like punishment of average Nigerians, especially traders, wey dey struggle inside di hard economy.