Liberia school fire don kill many children, Weah don send condolences to di families

  • 18 September 2019
Fire wey start inside one boarding school for town outside di Liberian capital Monrovia, wey don kill least 23 pikin dem.

Di children bin dey sleep inside di building wey dey near one mosque wen di fire start for early mor mor on Wednesday.

Police don tell di BBC say dem still dey find oda deadi bodi.

Liberia President George Weah don tweet im sorry message to di families wey lose loved ones.

Police tok-tok pesin Moses Carter tell Reuters tori agency na electrical problem cause di fire, but investigations still dey go on.

Officials tell di AFP news agency say di victims age na between 10 and 20 years old.

Our correspondent Jonathan Paye-Layleh report say Red Cross ambulance dem don already carri di deadi bodi comot di places, and plans dey to bury dem on Wednesday afternoon.

Large crowds gada near di school afta di gbege happun.
Image example Plenti pipo gada near Paynesville di morning ata di fire

