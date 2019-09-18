Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba

Di Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba don tok say im no get "anything to apologise for" on top di different xenophobic attacks wey don happun to foreigners inside im city.

Xenophobic attacks na di attacks against foreigners for South Africa wey make kontries like Nigeria don say 'enough is enough' make dia kontri pipo wey dey willing, return home.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa dey apologise for xenophobic attacks, di Mayor say im no get any apology.

E post for im handle to support di interview say di kontri owe official apology to di 10.2 million unemployed South Africans wey no get job as at today sake of di billions of counterfeit goods wey pipo dey bring illegally enta di kontri and dis dey kill local manufacturing.

For di interview wit CNBC Africa, di presenter ask oga Mashaba weda im feel say e need to apologise to Nigeria and oda Africa kontris?

E reply say; "No, there is nothing there for me to apologize about. I tink we get di responsibility to get di president so dat im go get di home affairs to do something about documentation of foreigners." (dat na of foreigners wey dey stay di South Africa).

Wen di presenter remind oga Mashaba say Johannesburg na im city and all dis attack happun for dia, plus say im apology go 'go long way', E reply say;

"Wetin you dey tell me to really apology for? E dey unfortunate say dis attack happun but e don happun."

"In fact, for me I no regard dis as incident, na something wey dey bound to really happun. Wen you let a kontri operate without laws, dis na ultimately wetin you go get."

"And I no see di reason why pesin need to apologize most especially wen afta many years of engagement with some of di pipo inside goment and some of di organization come dey accuse me for calling for di rule of law inside di kontri. "

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Xenophobic attack don take di life of about 116 Nigerians for South Africa since 2016

Recently, some angry crowd of pipo inside South Africa attack Nigerians and oda foreigners inside di kontri. Dem dey blame di foreigners for di increase rate of unemployment and drug crimes.

Dis don make plenti foreigners plus including Nigerians run comot from di kontri.

Image copyright MARCO LONGARI

South Africa President Ramaphosa bin don apologise for di latest xenophobic attacks during di memorial service of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe inside Harare on Saturday.

"I stand before you as fellow African to express my regret and apologise for wetin don happun inside our kontri. Wetin happun for South Africa go against di principles of di unity of African pipo wey presidents Mugabe, Mandela, Tambo and di great leaders of our continent stand for," Ramaphosa tok.

On Monday, Even di kontri Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, on behalf of President Ramaphosa, apologise for di attacks to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari inside Abuja.