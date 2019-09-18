Xenophobia: 314 Nigerians don land from South Africa

Di second set of Nigerians wey chose to return to dia kontri from South Africa don land for Lagos.

Di 314 returnees and di Head of Immigration and Consular Matters for Nigeria Consulate General for Johannesburg, Mr. Anthony Ogbe follow come inside di Air Peace flight.

Dem take off from Johannesburg around 3:00 pm and arrive for di Murtala Muhammed International Airport around 7:20 p, wia di Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa dey ground to receive dem.

Madam Dabiri-Erewa confam say some states too dey ground for di Lagos Airport to receive dia indigenes and say sim card, transport money and food dey for all di pipo wey just land.