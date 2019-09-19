Image copyright Twitter/@Femi Gbaja Image example Chairman of Airpeace Allen Onyema and Speaker of di House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila

Lawmakers from di House of Representatives for Nigeria want make President Muhammadu Buhari give national honour to di oga of Air Peace, Allen Onyema afta im offer im airline to take bring back Nigerians wey wan return dia kontri from South Africa, sake of di xenophobic attacks against foreigners dia.

Na on Wednesday di lawmakers honour Onyema say na ogbonge tin im do.

Speaker of di House Femi Gbajabiamila wey hail Onyema for im love for di kontri say dem don recommend am for recognition.

"I believe say we all take eye see wetin e do for our brothers and sister in di last couple of weeks.

"We all see am for TV as Nigerians reuinite with dia families and friends, na one man among many men, one businessman wey dey into business like every oda pesin to make money, but wey sacrifice im wealth and business send im aircraft to bring back our brothers and sisters wey dey face dasnger for South Africa." Na so di speaker tok.

Di lawmakers give Onyema standing ovation.

For im response, oga Onyema say im no expect any recommendation to collect national honour wen im do wetin im do.

"I no do weti I do for publicity, I get to mortgage my landing right for South Africa because I just get am before dis crisis wey happun.

"I no care because I know say I no dey go heaven with one kobo."

"Dem never honour me like dis for my life. Un don wan make me cry." Na so Onyema tok.

On Wednesday last week, Air Peace carry 185 Nigerians wey say dem wan return dia kontri back home.

Second batch of 314 Nigerians from South Africa land Lagos on Wednesday night.