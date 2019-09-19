Federal High Court for Abuja on Thursday order Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) and P&ID Nigeria Limited (P&ID) to close dia operation and hand over dia assets to Nigeria goment.

Justice Inyang Ekwo give di order afta di kontri Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) drag di companies go court.

Justice Ekwo tok say P&ID Nigeria Limited, wey be di second defendant, to forget dia assets to di Federal Government of Nigeria.

Di judge rule afta di representatives of di companies plead guilty to di 11 charges wey EFCC carry go dia domot.

Di defendants, no object as dem plead guilty to all di charges.

Representatives of di companies plead guilty say dem get intention to defraud by obtaining property from di Cross River State goment by collecting land from dem, dem also plead guilty say dem conspire with certain pipo to do wuru-wuru deals with petroleum product without proper licence.

Dem also plead guilty ontop crime wey involve dodging of tax and some oda wuru-wuru deals.

Dis wan dey come afta Nigeria goment promise to appeal one British court decision wey order dem to pay $9 billion worth of asset to (P&ID) ontop accuse say Nigerian goment no keep to one 2010 agreement to build natural gas plant for di kontri.