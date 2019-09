Image copyright Getty Images Image example J Hus - real name Momodou Jallow - bi get some of di biggest hits of 2017

Fans of British-Gambian star J Hus don begin react aftta im announcement say e bin dey use "black magic" before-before.

Di 23-year-old rapper write for Snapchat say, "Wen I stop to dey do black magic na wen my life fall apart." E also add say "Juju J don come back".

J Hus wey im real name na Momodou Jallow get some of di biggest hits of 2017 wit im debut album Common Sense wey win Album Of di Year for di 2018 NME Award.

But e come later go prison for carrying knife di following year. And since then, im neva release any new album.

Di rapper no gree go into more detail about wetin im beliefs mean, but many fans go social media to criticise di rapper.

Odas tok say dem no dey surprise because of di way im dey refer to juju many times for inside im music, while some pipo tok say dem believe many oda artists for di UK grime and Afrobeats scenes dey use black magic too.

Jhus should use some of this black magic on this brexit — D (@d_opei) September 19, 2019

Me wondering if Jhus was actually good or whether the Juj made me believe he was pic.twitter.com/PCjs2vxZFx — Not your average Libra 🙂 (@CYxng) September 19, 2019

Later, e be like say J Hus wan come change mouth for wetin e first tok for anoda post. im write say: "You know wetin, I no fit explain dis beta. I see magic different to how plenti of una dey see magic. Words na magic.

"Remember I tell una, you dey cast spells wen you speak, dat na why dem dey call am spelling wen you write am. Na all magic."

Dem release J Hus from prison back in April 2019 afta im don serve eight months. Hours afta e come out, e appear for stage with Drake during e show for di O2 Arena inside London.