Nigeria corruption police say dem don gbab 25 university students wey dem suspect say dey do yahoo-yahoo.

Operatives of di Advance Fee Fraud Unit of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC ) Abuja Headquarters, catch di students from di Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

Na on to say dem dey involve for different kind of cybercrime including romance scam, love scam, possession of forged documents, and use mago-mago way collect money from pipo, make EFCC arrest dem.

Di students dey between di age of 18 and 29 years and EFCC arrest dem for dia off-campus hostels, afta three-days wey dem use search di area between September 16 and 19, 2019.

Di operatives follow intelligence report, wey dey investigate di using of ogbonge equipment. Dem watch and monitor di activities of di students for months before dem do di raid.

According to statement from Nigeria corruption police, during di search, one of di student wey confess say im dey involve for internet fraud, carri EFCC operatives round hostels, and dis come lead to di arrest of many of odas wey dey guilty.

EFCC also gbab some of di suspects wey jump ova di fence to escape arrest.

Tins wey dem recover from di suspect hand include, 4matic Benz, Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, two Macbook computers, two iPads, two iPhones and many oda documents wey EFCC go use do forensic analysis to get more informate.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say dem go soon carry di suspect go court.