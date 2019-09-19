Image copyright Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go travel out on Sunday 22 September to attend di 74th session of di United Nations General Assembly wey dey happun for New York.

Oga Buhari na di number five world leader wey go go address di United Nations General Assembly on di following Tuesday for America.

Di topic for di dis year UNGA na "Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion."

Afta e address world leaders, di President go do meeting wit oga of big big companies dem like Aliko Dangote and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, on di mata of how Polio no go return to Nigeria and how how to bring investment come di West African kontri.

Programmes wey di president and im delegation go follow do

High-Level meeting organized by the President of di 74th UNGA on Universal Health Coverage with the theme, "Moving Together to Build a Healthier World."

UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

High-Level Dialogue on Financial Development

High-Level Meeting to Commemorate and Promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

In addition to those high-level meetings dem, some Nigeria officials wey follow oga Buhari travel go also attend some small-small programmers wey Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) organise dia.

SDGs Integration - Bridging di Policy Planning - Budget Gap for di Achievement of SDGs, wey di Office of di Senior Special Assistant to di President on Sustainable Development Goals organise.

Promotion of International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Assets Recovery and Return to Foster Sustainable Development, wey di Office of di National Coordinator/CEO, African Union Development Agency/New Partnership for Africa's Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) wit collabo from EFCC and oda anti-corruption joinbodi.

Sanitation and Hygiene Campaign for a Clean Nigeria: Sharing Lessons and Key Insights wey Ministry of Water Resources dey organise.

Who and who go follow Buhari go?

Di official Twitter handle of di Nigerian goment say Buhari go carri state governors Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun go New York.

Ministers wey go go na di one of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; of Environment, Muhammad Mahmoud; of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; and of Health, Osagie Ehanire.