Image copyright Getty Images Image example Samson Siasia coach Nigeria when dem win bronze for di 2016 Olympics for Rio.

Former Nigeria coach and player Samson Siasia say im no know anything about wia im mama wey dem kidnap dey.

Mrs Ogere Siasia, 76, and two odas don dey di hands of jaguda pipo wey kidnap dem for Bayelsa, southern Nigeria ten weeks ago.

But Siasia say di police no get good news for am ontop her rescue.

"Di police say e dey difficult to track dis kidnappers dem, but wetin dey make me worry na say my mama dey very sick," Siasia tell BBC Sport.

"For pesin wey no well, to come comot freedom from dat pesin life, dis one pass bad, e dey heartbreaking and sad.

"So di only tin wey I fit do na to just beg dis guys to free my mama. I go like make di goment or whoever dey capable to help me bring my mama back."

Recently Siasia bin file appeal against di life ban wey world football joinbodi Fifa nack ontop im head for match-fixing.

Dis na di second time in four years wey dem don kidnap Mrs Siasia afta gunmen hold am for 12 days, before dem release back for November 2015.

Siasia, wey play over 50 times for Nigeria and score 16 goals, never really follow im mama tok but e believe say she no well.

Although di Bayelsa sState police dem dey try to rescue her without injury, di former Nantes and Lokeren striker say im weak and need di support of di kontri wey im don serve.

"What else I fit do now but to beg for assistance from di goment, police and my kontri wey I don serve as player and coach," im tok.

"My mama sickness dey serious and dis dey worry me well-well. I no know wia or who to carry my mata to now.

"For three years, I never get work and wit dis Fifa ban appeal and to come get my sick mama for di hands of kidnappers, my tire pass tire."

As former international, Siasia win di 1994 Africa Cup of Nations wit Nigeria and e play for di first World Cup appearance for im kontri later dat year.

As coach im lead di kontri under-20 and under-23 sides to success in AFCON for 2005 and 2015 respectively.

Siasia na di most decorated African football coach for Olympics, afta im win silver for Beijing Games in 2008 and bronze for 2016 Games in Rio.