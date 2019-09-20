Image copyright Nigeria Police Force

Nigeria police say dem don arrest anoda suspect ontop di serial killings wey dey happun for Port Harcourt, Rivers state south south of di kontri.

According to di police, dem arrest 26 year old, Gracious David, from Buguma for Asari Toru Local goment area of di State along East-West road as im dey travel go Uyo for Akwa Ibom State.

Police say David West be member of Degbam cult group, dem add say im don dey confess give dem and dem go use im confession to find out why an oda pipo wey follow am dey commit di crime.

Di arrest of Gracious dey come one day afta more dan 70 women groups enta street for Port Harcourt to demand authorities to stop di killings.

Police too bin don already arrest three suspects ontop di mata, dis one now don make am di fourth.