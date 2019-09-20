Image copyright Ghana Police Image example Di girls dia kidnap last year cause outrage for Ghana

Nigeria police release third suspect behind de Takoradi girls kidnapping give Ghana security officials for prosecution.

National Agency for de Prohibition in Trafficking of Persons, arrest third suspect, Chika Innoidim John, last month afta investigations reveal say he be part of de kidnappers.

E be Chika en phone conversation plus de prime suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills, help dem develop fresh leads wey make dem discover de remains of de missing girls.

Sources for di CID say Chika extradition to Ghana go prove quite helpful to solve di case of di Takoradi girls who di Inspector General of Police (IGP) announce on Monday say dem believe say don die.

Di suspect wey dem believe to be part of a cross border criminal gang bin dey di hand of Nigerian police until dem carry am go Ghana, afta Nigeria National Agency for the Prohibition in Trafficking of Persons, arrest am last month.

Accra-based Joy FM say reliable sources for CID reveal say dem go process Chika Innoidim John for court soon, wey de two oda suspects, Udoetuk Wills den John Orji who police charge plus kidnapping go face fresh murder charges.

Ghana Police Service confam say de three Takoradi girls wey dem kidnap plus a fourth one die.

Acting Inspector General of Police, Samuel Oppong Boanuh reveal for press conference late Monday say, results of DNA test dem run on de skeletal remains wey dem find for some abandoned manhole inside test positive.