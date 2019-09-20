Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria army don stop di activities of one international aid organisation wey dem accuse say dey helep Boko Haram and di Islamic State West Africa militants for north east of di kontri.

Inside statement wey dem release, army say di organisation wey dem dey call Action Against Hunger dey give di militants food and drugs.

Action Against Hunger don deny di accuse. For dia website, di NGO say soldiers just go close dia office for Maiduguri without any notice or explanation on Thursday.

"Action Against Hunger don get to stop di helep dem dey give millions of pipo for Maiduguri, Monguno and Damasak with immediate effect," di group tok for statement.

"Dis wan give di work wey Action Against Hunger dey do to provide for pipo wey need help for di region."

Dis accuse from di Nigeria army dey serious. Na di first time dem dey come out to name aid organisation say dem dey sabotage dia work for di region.

"Di actions of di NGO Action Against Hunger continue despite several warnings for dem to stop to dey to assist terrorists ," statement from army tok.

Boko Haram militants don dey wage war for di north east of Nigeria for 10 years now, di crisis don affect neighbouring kontries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Tens of thousands of civilians don also die, while more dan two million pipo don run leave dia house.