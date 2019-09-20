Di fourth suspect wey police arrest ontop di killing of women for Port Harcourt, Rivers state Nigeria say im kill seven women for three states for di kontri.

Thirty nine years old Gracious David West confess say im kill one for Lagos, anoda for Owerri and five for Port Harcourt.

David West tok dis wan wen police parade am give tori pipo for Port Harcourt on Friday.

Di suspect add say im no know why im dey kill-kill pipo, say something go just come upon am and im go begin dey kill.

Gracious add say im don go for several deliverance for churches but di problem still dey happun. Di last person im kill na afta im attend one programme for one Church.

Wen tori pipo ask am questions about wetin make am dey kill pipo, Gracious wey don already dey sober and dey cry for dis point tok say im parents don die and na only am dey dis world. E add join say im im mama don die and na im be di only pikin of im parents.

Rivers State Commissioner for Police, Mustapha Dandaura during di parade blame di insecurity of di state on top plenty political divides and say police go ensure to catch oda pipo wey dey involve for di killing.

Gracious go make am di fourth suspect police don gbab ontop di killings for di state.