Image example Omoyele Sowore

Nigerian goment don file seven count charges of treasonable felony and money laundering against the leader of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore wey still dey detention.

Dem charge Sowore wey be di publisher of Sahara Reporters and Action Alliance Congress (AAC) presidential candidate for di February 2019 presidential election with Olawale Bakare.

For inside di accuse against di defendants wey Aminu Alilu, Chief State Counsel for di Department of Public Prosecutions of di Federation, the Federal Ministry of Justice sign, dem accuse Sowore and im co-defendant on top conspiracy to commit treasonable felony say dem try stage "one revolution campaign for September 5, 2019 to remove di President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of di Federal Republic of Nigeria".

Image example Security for di #RevolutionNow protest

Dem also accuse Sowore of cybercrime offences say im grant interview to tori pipo just to make pipo hate and insult President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Sowore also dey under accuse of crime wey relate to wuruwuru money (money laundering), dis one prosecution tok say dem suspect say e transfer money through swift wire.

Di money wey dem think say e transfer na $19,975 for April 2, 2019. $20,475 for May 21, 2019, $16,975 for June 27, 2019, and another $16,975 for July 16, 2019.

DSS arrested Sowore for Lagos for August 2, 2019, when e gather pipo for #RevolutionNow wey im organize to hold for some major cities for August 5.