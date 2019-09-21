Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian Army

Di Nigerian Army don sound warning give those wey dey hide criminal suspects wey escape from Lake Chad region and Northern Borno for dia house say make dem stop or dem go hear am.

Acting Director of di Army Public Relations, Colonel Ado Isa wey tok dis one inside statement, say information wey dey reach di Headquarters of Theatre Command of OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE be say some suspects wey escape during di operations to arrest dem dey hide for houses of some pipo wey dey live for Borno and Yobe states.

E mention areas like Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other small towns wey dis pipo dey hide for Borno state. For Yobe states dem dey hide for places like Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns for Yobe State.

Di Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE beg all well meaning Nigerians, especially those wey dey live for di areas wey dem mention say make dem report any any face wey dey strange or wey dem suspect for their communities.