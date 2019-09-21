Image copyright Twitter/@dabiodun

Ogun state goment don declare free education, suspend all di money wey students dey pay for both primary and secondary school for now.

Govnor of di state Dapo Abiodun order make dem stop di three thousand, seven hundred naira (N3,700) education levy wey bin dey cause palava for di state.

Tok-tok pesin for di goment Kunle Somorin tell BBC say goment make dis decision sake of say some parents no fit afford am.

According to di statement wey goment release, na di former goment stamp di money afta di di Parents Teachers Association present am.

"Dem don give me bad mouth ontop di mata of di N3,700 PTA fee. No be me introduce am, na di PTA propose am to di former administration wey approve am. Di money no no go side by side with with di free education policy wey dis administration promise, na like payment through back door."

"I hereby suspend di payment of di money for all our schools. We go chook eye into di mata of Principals and Headmaster Generals," di statement tok.