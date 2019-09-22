Buhari dey road to attend di 74th UNGA for New York

Image copyright OTHERS

President Muhammadu Buhari dey road from Abuja to America to attend di 74th United Nations General Assembly for New York.

Oga Buhari na di number five world leader wey go address di Assembly on Tuesday for America.

Minister of foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama say di President go use di opportunity to get UN support to tackle terrorism, migrants and lake Chad palava.

Im add say Nigeria dey hope to take part for engagements wey go help di kontri get seats for several organisations like International Maritime Organisation, di World Heritage Committee, and International Civil Aviation Council.

Di official Twitter handle of Nigerian goment say Buhari go carri state governors Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun go New York.